Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $17.55 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,250 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $17,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 6,660.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total value of $2,274,823.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,146,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $1,142,836.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,302 shares of company stock worth $11,434,210. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $179.27. 662,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,032. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.00 and a 200-day moving average of $158.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.