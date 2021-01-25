Reinhart Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,158 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial makes up about 1.4% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $22,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,696,000 after acquiring an additional 371,808 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,387,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 250,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,313,000 after buying an additional 105,247 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.21. 441,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,770. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.