Reinhart Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 89,558 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $21,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.81.

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $22.03. 1,265,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

