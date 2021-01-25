RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,952.10 ($25.50).

REL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($25.61) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get RELX PLC (REL.L) alerts:

REL stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,867 ($24.39). The stock had a trading volume of 1,747,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,256. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.07 billion and a PE ratio of 28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,812.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,744.65. RELX PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55).

RELX PLC (REL.L) Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for RELX PLC (REL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RELX PLC (REL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.