Remme Reaches Market Cap of $3.84 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Remme token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Remme has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $60,216.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Remme has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00073043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.15 or 0.00806251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00049678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.53 or 0.04261203 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017576 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Remme is remme.io. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

