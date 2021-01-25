Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €67.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Renault SA (RNO.PA) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.09 ($41.28).

Get Renault SA (RNO.PA) alerts:

RNO stock opened at €34.42 ($40.49) on Thursday. Renault SA has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.35.

About Renault SA (RNO.PA)

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.