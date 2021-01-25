Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $51.73 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $15.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $13.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $14.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $14.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $19.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $62.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $16.27 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $17.18 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,849.53.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,901.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,934.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,767.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,628.93.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

