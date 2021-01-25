Research Analysts Set Expectations for SmartFinancial, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.56.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SMBK. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $23.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth about $553,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 463,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 21.6% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 100,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 89.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

