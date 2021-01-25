Reviewing Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) and Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) and Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Athira Pharma and Cellular Biomedicine Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$5.16 million N/A N/A Cellular Biomedicine Group $340,000.00 1,044.94 -$49.98 million N/A N/A

Athira Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellular Biomedicine Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Athira Pharma and Cellular Biomedicine Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athira Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Athira Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.86%. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Athira Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group.

Profitability

This table compares Athira Pharma and Cellular Biomedicine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athira Pharma N/A N/A N/A Cellular Biomedicine Group N/A -144.80% -61.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Athira Pharma beats Cellular Biomedicine Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019 for depression; and ATH-1018 for peripheral neuropathy. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients. It also develops NKG2D CAR therapies for use in NK cell signaling; alpha fetoprotein TCR-T therapies for treating hepatocellular carcinoma; tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapies for treating immunogenic cancers; and knee osteoarthritis therapies, including AlloJoin therapy, which is in a Phase II clinical trial, as well as Re-Join that has completed the Phase IIb clinical trial. In addition, it engages in biopharmaceutical businesses, including research and development, technical support, technical service, and technology transfer activities in biomedical technology field; manufacturing non-food, pharmaceutical polypeptides, and medical devices; and the wholesale of cosmetics, sanitary products, and biological agents. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharma AG to manufacture and supply their CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah in China. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

