Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Up 19.5%

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s share price shot up 19.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $12.17. 1,308,835 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 361% from the average session volume of 284,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $680.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $286,643.50. 87.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 8.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. 11.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

