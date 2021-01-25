Revlon Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,049 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the typical volume of 2,530 call options.

Shares of Revlon stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.61. 10,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.71. Revlon has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Revlon will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $286,643.50. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Revlon by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

