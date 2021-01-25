Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RVLV. Piper Sandler started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.95.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $275,839.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,839.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,822,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,470,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,945,556 shares of company stock valued at $221,839,105. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

