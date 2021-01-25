Rigel Finance (RIGEL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.28 Million

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 174.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for $245.15 or 0.00757937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00053395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00128686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00072399 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00277865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00069354 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037821 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

Rigel Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

