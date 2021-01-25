Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.03

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 91973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rite Aid by 538.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 211,564 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rite Aid by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 94,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rite Aid by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

