RMPL Tops 24-Hour Volume of $47,594.00 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. RMPL has a market capitalization of $480,339.29 and approximately $47,594.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RMPL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RMPL has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00053395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00128686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00072399 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00277865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00069354 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037821 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 729,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,336 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io.

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

