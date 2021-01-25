Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 345 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 345 price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 325 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 355.31.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.