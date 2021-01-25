Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $27.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JNPR. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

