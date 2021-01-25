Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.3% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 26,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 10,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.64. 25,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,565. The stock has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $353,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 748,349 shares of company stock worth $2,916,281. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

