Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 364.9% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252,658. The company has a market cap of $203.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $89.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

