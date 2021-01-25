Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 49.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,259,000 after buying an additional 2,473,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after buying an additional 2,149,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after buying an additional 1,496,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.11. The stock had a trading volume of 50,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,860. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

