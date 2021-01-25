Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

Ventas stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

