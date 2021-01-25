Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 4,457 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 45,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 145,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.48. 90,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,271,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $145.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -586.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

