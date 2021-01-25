Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 447 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,199. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $260.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

