Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 62,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 418,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 5,500 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $90,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RVT traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $17.38. 962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,714. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

