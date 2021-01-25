Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 16,745 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,745 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. FMR LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,287,000 after buying an additional 854,299 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 910,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,055,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in American International Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.48. 48,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

