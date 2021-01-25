Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,750 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up about 1.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.42. 18,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $100.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

