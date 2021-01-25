Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 6,860 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Corning news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,110. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.