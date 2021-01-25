Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI)

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DAI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €57.00 ($67.06).

DAI opened at €59.07 ($69.49) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,036.90. Daimler AG has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a twelve month high of €59.93 ($70.51).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

