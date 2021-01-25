Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) (LON:RDSA) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) (LON:RDSA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:RDSA opened at GBX 1,420 ($18.55) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £58.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,396.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,192.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,208.50 ($28.85).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

