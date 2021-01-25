Royal Mail’s (ROYMY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Royal Mail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

