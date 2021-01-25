Ruff (RUFF) Price Hits $0.0087 on Exchanges

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Ruff has a market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $999,903.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00072479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.50 or 0.00808325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.46 or 0.04314478 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

