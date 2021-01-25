Rupee (RUP) Trading 64% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 28% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. Rupee has a total market cap of $37,917.48 and $74.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 64% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00033618 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000087 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 41,890,100 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.