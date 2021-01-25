Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.35

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $45.17, with a volume of 155986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $396,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.