Safe (SAFE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $90,548.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000592 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $90,548.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001058 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

