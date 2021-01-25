Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Buys 136,723 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 102.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,674,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,605,000 after purchasing an additional 186,523 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 249,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 577.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 72,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 61,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.81 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,435,748 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

