Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,877,000.

ESGE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,240. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76.

