Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $1.43 Million Stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. decreased its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,270 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 446.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.46. 1,644,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,974. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.23. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $61.83.

