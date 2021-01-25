Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 220,257 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,257 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,266,425 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51.

