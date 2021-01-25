Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

OTCMKTS SAPMF opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Saipem has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.27.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

