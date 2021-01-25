Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

SLRX opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $29.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.09.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 155.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

