salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Billion

Equities analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to post sales of $5.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.75 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $21.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.10 billion to $21.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.77 billion to $25.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.92.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,710 shares of company stock worth $24,201,071 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after buying an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,561.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,777,000 after purchasing an additional 683,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $225.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

