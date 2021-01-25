San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.65. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 1,308 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $175.25 million, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 232,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 396,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84,681 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

