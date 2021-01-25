Sandvik AB Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sandvik in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sandvik’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SDVKY. HSBC lowered shares of Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $26.44 on Monday. Sandvik has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

