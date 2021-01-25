Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF)

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Meituan in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of Meituan stock opened at $49.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88. Meituan has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

