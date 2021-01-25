Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,033,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after buying an additional 62,433 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

