Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.54 ($7.69).

SHA stock opened at €6.30 ($7.41) on Friday. Schaeffler AG has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The company has a 50-day moving average of €6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.10.

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

