Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 618.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $1,366,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 120,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,243.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 88,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 81,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 268,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$51.40 during trading hours on Monday. 19,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,271. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47.

