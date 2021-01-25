Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Boosted by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.16. 537,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,782. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.49. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $94.43.

About Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.