Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.16. 537,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,782. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

