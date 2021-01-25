Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 418,953 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 425,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 303,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,636,000 after buying an additional 256,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 786.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after buying an additional 213,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.84. 1,923,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,757. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $67.05.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.